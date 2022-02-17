Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,429,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 1,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,290.0 days.
Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $$4.32 on Thursday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.
