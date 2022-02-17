Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

