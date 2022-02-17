KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of INKA remained flat at $$9.89 on Thursday. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. KludeIn I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 433,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

