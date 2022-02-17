Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

