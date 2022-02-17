Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

