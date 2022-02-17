Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

KIGRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.50. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

