Kinross Gold’s (KGC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 4,411,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

