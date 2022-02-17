Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

K traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$7.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,484,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.38. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

