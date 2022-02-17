Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

