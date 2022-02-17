Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $8.00 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $8.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

KGC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 3,424,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

