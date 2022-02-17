Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.30.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Shares of K traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.45. 5,308,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,153. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.38. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

