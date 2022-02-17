Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Down 10.9%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

