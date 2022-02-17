Kingfisher’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.24) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.14).

KGF opened at GBX 318.90 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.31.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

