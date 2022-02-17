Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

