KeyCorp Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.17.

TSE:QSR opened at C$74.32 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.686 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

