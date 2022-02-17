KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

