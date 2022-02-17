Kevin T. Conroy Sells 14,409 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

