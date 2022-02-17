Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.64. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,066. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

