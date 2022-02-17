Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.15 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 109.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xilinx by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 54.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 18.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx stock remained flat at $$194.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

