Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.07 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.93. 5,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

