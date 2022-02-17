Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 42,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,301. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

