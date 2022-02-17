Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 204 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.06. 31,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

