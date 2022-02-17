Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 184 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock traded down $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $316.24. 14,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.