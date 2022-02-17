Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 152.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.