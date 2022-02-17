Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 152.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

