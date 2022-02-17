Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.25

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,535. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kemper by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

