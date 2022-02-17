Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

