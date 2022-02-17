Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Shares of KELYA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
