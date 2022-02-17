Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

