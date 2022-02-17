Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $123,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.