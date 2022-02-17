Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $123,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

