Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

KRDXF traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.35. Kardex has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $337.50.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

