Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

