Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 42.1% in January

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

KAJMY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 2,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

