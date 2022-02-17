Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target Lowered to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($61.36) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

