JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

