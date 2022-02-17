Jonathan L. Steinberg Sells 153,913 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WETF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $849.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 477,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

