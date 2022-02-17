Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Trading Up 6.4%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.91. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangxi Copper (JIXAY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.