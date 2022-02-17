Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Trading Up 6.4%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.91. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

