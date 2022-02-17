Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $179.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded down $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $150.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.