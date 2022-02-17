Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of F stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

