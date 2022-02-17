Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

