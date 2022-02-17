JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.15

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 59521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.
About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)
JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBS (JBSAY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.