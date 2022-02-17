JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.15

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 59521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

