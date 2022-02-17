Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.64. 32,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

