Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.