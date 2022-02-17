J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.69. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,024 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

