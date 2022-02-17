ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. ITT posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $89.56. 7,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,495. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

