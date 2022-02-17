iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $87,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

