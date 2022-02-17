iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $256.32. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.90. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.18 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

