iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

