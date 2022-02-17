iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.49

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.49 and traded as low as $34.25. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 111,252 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,823,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 18,045.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

