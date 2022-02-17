iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.