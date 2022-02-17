iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,403,625. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

