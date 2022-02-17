iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

